Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy, is found dead

The man who brought one of the most raucous nights of music to Bridlington Spa since it reopened has died.

Police have confirmed that Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy, was found dead at his home in Essex this morning.

Keith Flint in Bridlington in 2010.

In January 2010, thousands of dance music fans packed into the Royal Hall for a loud and sweaty gig, featuring hits such as Breathe and Firestarter.

The band to Bridlington returned in 2015.

A statement from Bridlington Spa said: "We're saddened to hear the news of Keith Flint from The Prodigy, who has sadly died aged 49.

"He was a firm favourite at Bridlington Spa. He last played here in May 2015. Our thoughts are with his family, band members and fans."