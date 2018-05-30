Jack and his new band invited to Britain’s biggest folk festival

Bridlington singer-songwriter Jack Parker has told the Free Press it is a ‘dream come true’ after he was invited to take the stage at the country’s biggest folk music festival.

Jack has secured a place at The Den at Cambridge Folk Festival, which is one of the longest running and prestigious music events of its kind in the world. Patti Smith headlines this year.

Jack Parker

After forging his reputation as a solo performer on the Yorkshire music scene over the past couple of years, Jack has now formed a band.

He has recruited Will Blake on upright bass, and Emily Blackledge to play violin, piano and provide backing vocals.

Jack has previously performed at the Tidal Waves Festival on Bridlington beach, and at events in Europe.

He said: “Cambridge Folk Festival is the biggest folk festival in the UK and I’ll be playing on the Den stage which has seen the rise of The Staves, Passenger and Jake Bugg.

“I’ve gathered myself a group of amazing musicians to form a band, specially for the festival.

“I’m so so excited to be playing at Cambridge Folk this year.

“This is such a huge gig for me and a bit of a dream come true.

“I’m really excited to perform alongside my new band too, it’s going to be amazing.”

A spokesman for the festival said: “Cambridge Folk Festival is carrying on its long tradition of supporting rising talent with the announcement of The Den’s lineup.

“The Den is the festival’s space for young, up-and-coming acts, presenting the stars of tomorrow in an intimate and relaxed environment.

“Cambridge Folk Festival has always had a special relationship with talent across all the stages and The Den is seen as equally important for artists and festival-goers alike.

“Set in a beautiful Indian marquee, the stage offers a real ‘up close and personal’ experience whereby performers can nurture their live performance skills.”