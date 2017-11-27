Honour for Seafret to have song on film trailer

Bridlington band Seafret have said they are proud that one of their songs was used to soundtrack the trailer for a forthcoming film.

The two-minute preview for Journeyman was released last week and it features the track Oceans.

Singer Jack Sedman and guitarist Harry Draper posted on Twitter: “Such an honour when your music gets put to film.”

The film, due to be released in February, stars new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker as the wife of an injured boxer, played by Paddy Considine.

Paddy said on Twitter: “It’s a beautiful song and a massive part of the film.”