Dogs take centre stage in Jack’s new track

Bridlington singer-songwriter Jack Parker is hoping puppy love will help to make his latest music video a hit on the internet.

The video for his latest single Wild features playful pooches from a dog rescue centre, which he hopes will tug on the heartstrings of fans who watch it on YouTube.

“The song is called Wild and at first I had an idea of going to South Africa with zebras running around, “ Jack joked.

“Then I came back to reality and downscaled it to dogs.

“The video was filmed at Oakwood dog rescue centre in Hull and it is pretty much cute dogs running around in slow motion for three minutes, although the other shots were filmed on Flamborough clifftops.”

The 20-year-old former Bridlington School pupil is currently studing for a music degree at the University of Hull, and hopes to become a full-time musician at the end of his course.

Jack Parker

He worked with photographer Saskia Blacker to create the video over four days. The next step is to finish his debut album, which he hopes to be in a position to release later this year.

“It’s about coming up with really good concept,” said Jack. “I have plenty of material but I would like to work with a few more people.

“The plan is to keep on doing what I’m doing and see how things go.”

Last year saw Jack performing at Bridlington’s first Tidal Waves festival, alongside another homegrown act, Seafret.

“It was amazing. I have just got back from performing in alongside other amazing acts in Amsterdam.and I’m gigging up and down the country-with recent highlights including Beverley Folk Festival and Costa del Folk in Ibiza.”

Jack began performing in 2012, playing at small, local open mics in and around Bridlington.

After supporting psychedelic sci-fi folk band Maia in early 2016, Jack was invited to perform at Costa Del Folk festival in Mallorca, Spain.

He has since performed in Portugal, Amsterdam and Ibiza and is due to return to the festival in Portugal in October.

He describes his style as ‘down-to-earth, acoustic style with large and dramatic electronic sounds’ reminiscent of acts Ed Sheeran and Gavin James.