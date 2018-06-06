Britain’s Got Talent is just the beginning

The future is looking bright for mini boyband Bring It North, after their appearance in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals.

Although they just missed out on a place in Sunday’s grand final, Bridlington’s Toby McTurk and his pals have been snapped up by a management company.

Toby McTurk

The group are working with Cuffe and Taylor, which runs Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre and a number of music venues and festivals around the country.

Toby’s mum Lianne said: “It’s really exciting at the moment. We are looking at what it will bring.

“It’s a big step and they are very lucky.

“There are a couple of things in the pipeline so it’s a case of watch this space.”

Bring It North

The band, who had to change their name from Made Up North just before last Friday’s live performance, sang A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman in the semi-finals.

They earned glowing comments from the judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, but the public vote saw Yorkshire comedian Micky P Kerr and balancing act Giang Brothers through to the final.

The disappointment of misisng out did not last long though.

Lianne said: “They were really emotional straight after the show but as we were walking through the streets of London back to the hotel, the lads were bouncing around again.

“All the way through, we kept trying to manage Toby’s expectations and told them every step was a bonus.

“Not many children get to perform in front of 10 million viewers and get a standing ovation from Robbie Williams.”

However, less than 72 hours after Toby was on stage at Hammersmith Apollo, he was back in lessons at Scarborough College on Monday.

Lianne said: “It was back to reality, back to normal, but everybody was lovely with him at school.

“It’s been a huge family commtment but it is one worth making when it is their dream.

“It’s full-on at the last minute. You are in a big Britain’s Got Talent bubble and you keep going until the bubble bursts.”

Toby, who is a black belt in karate, watched Sunday’s final on TV back in Bridlington and was supporting another young singer, Callum Courtney, but the show was won by comedian Lost Voice Guy.

Lianne said: “They had become very good friends with Callum and with Lexi and Christopher, the dancers, who were staying at the same hotel.”

The next stage of their musical journey should be announced soon, but they are enjoying their time in the spotlight.

“The public seem to have really loved them and they had really good feedback from the judges,” added Lianne.

“The vibe around them has been really positive and this has been something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”