Blue is the colour for Coastal Voices

Their bright blue T-shirts make them stand out at their performances in and around Bridlington.

To celebrate Coastal Voices’ fourth birthday, the business which provides the choir members with their outfits has pledged to continue its sponsorship.

Coastal Voices choir

Lloyd Dowson has backed the musical group since it formed in 2014, and it has gone from strength to strength, increasing in numbers from less than 20 to more than 80.

Vanessa Rowbottom, director at Lloyd Dowson attended a recent rehearsal, and the choir serenaded her with their anthem Make Your Own Kind Of Music, which was recently a hit for Paloma Faith.

She said: “It was fantastic to go and listen to the choir, they are so passionate and enthusiastic about what they do and this really shines through when they perform.

“Lloyd Dowson are proud to have supported the choir since it first started and congratulate them on their continued success.”

The choir are preparing for their next big performance, their summer show, which is called Songs From The Silver Screen and will be held in the Spa Royal Hall on July 7.

Coastal Voices secretary Sue Shaw said: “Lloyd Dowson have sponsored us from the start. We have now got about 80 members and they have all got a T-shirt.

“They are very, very generous and we are very grateful to them.

“We are always looking for more members and we would particularly love to find more men to come and sing with us.”

The choir is supporting Bridlington youth group The Hangout during 2018.