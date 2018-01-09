2004 - a young band with big dreams

Think of the bands who have played at Bridlington’s Spa Royal Hall over the years.

You can add 2004 – a group of 13-year-olds who write their own material to that list. They are made up of vocalist and guitarist Emile Craven, lead guitarist Ben Sanderson, Charlie Brooks on bass and drummer Finn Tudor.

Newcomer Charlie said: “It’s my first gig with the band on January 20 at the Spa Royal Hall as I was last to join, and the boys played as a three-piece for a while.

“We have at least six gigs so far. They all need confirming but it looks like it’s going to be a busy year playing, which we’re all really looking forward to.”

So, how did they get started? Finn said: “Emile and I started playing in year 4 and 5 and we met up in year 7 at Bridlington School and started to play seriously with Ben and that’s when we formed the band.”

And the name? “It’s the year we were all born and it seemed to work, and we all liked it so we went with it.”

Also, the band don’t perform cover versions, their music is influenced by their favourite acts.

Ben: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd.

Charlie: No real influences but also plays the ukulele.

Finn: Buzzcocks, Green Day, Nirvana.

Emile: The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys, The Clash.

As for their aims for 2018, Ben said: “Our aims are to record our first demo and to gig as much as possible. We’re really proud of playing our own songs as not many bands around here do that, especially at our age.”

