May season of concerts unveiled for Sewerby Hall's Orangery

May will bring a range of concerts to the famous Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, featuring many different types of music.

Thursday May 2 at 2pm will feature Helen Drewery, a classical pianist, composer and piano teacher from the Pocklington area.

On Sunday May 5 at 2pm, the Huddersfield Wind Band will perform a varied programme – the band consists of 50 woodwind and brass players, under conductor John Turnbull.

Thursday May 9 at 2pm : the concert will feature Chris Lewis, a male solo vocalist, singing songs from the 1950s to the present day.

On Sunday May 12 at 2pm, the Orangery audience will enjoy the music of Swinton and District Excelsior Band – a brass band from Swinton near Malton.

On Thursday May 16 at 2pm, the concert will be by the New International Chamber Ensemble. This is a flexible collective of musicians playing music from traditional classical to new commissioned compositions and chamber adaptations. From Hull and the surrounding area, they promote both old and new music.

Thursday May 23 at 2pm will feature George England, a professional male vocalist, singing big hits from the 1950s to the 1970s, with a chance to sing along.

Thursday May 30 at 2pm will conclude the month with a concert by classical pianist Dave Pearson.

Admission charges: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk where visitors can save 10 per cent on admission prices by booking in advance.