Line up for Scarborough MacMillan Acoustic Picnic revealed - plus how to get tickets

A mix of music acts are line-up to play the summer Macmillan Acoustic Picnic near Scarborough this year.

They include two artists in the running for Scottish Album of the year. Country music star Katee Kross and the Amberjax who have played Wembley Arena and Derek J Martin who grew up in the same village as Richard Ashcroft.

Past UK songwriter of the year Jon Palmer will also be playing alongside Wendy Ross. They have been noted as being a cross between The Pogues and The Waterboys.

Singer Edwina Hayes, who after playing last year, was the first to add her name to this year’s line-up.

Rachel Croft, whose album The Waking Hours has just been released, Nottingham up and coming musician Tori Sheard also join the bill.

Becky Langan will also perform and Carrie Martin will also be powering out her Kate Bush type vocals and delivering songs from her latest album.

Scarborough singer Ruth Kelly, who now lives in Portsmouth also set to appear on the main stage.

Francesca Santamaria and James ‘Fergie’ Ferguson will be announcing the acts.

The Macmillan Acoustic Picnic will be held across two stages at Newlands Cottage, Newlands Cottage Paddock, Newlands Road, Cloughton, on Sunday August 4 from 2pm to 10pm.

Kicking off the day is is band Demon Akoustic, a band which adds its own twist on classic songs.

There will be a bar, festival food with Lottie Holmes vegan cakes, fresh-baked oven-fired pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, crepes, milk shake bar and a pop up music shop.

Festival face painting. Luxury loos and free parking opposite Trattles Hall.



Tickets are available online via Eventbrite or Flossies Farm Shop, Newlands Farm, Bella Rose Cafe, Peasholm, The Firkin, Falsgrave, The Star, Cayton, and Bijou Creations in Scarborough’s market hall.