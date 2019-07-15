Latest show for pre-schoolers due to open at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A magical show for the smallest members of the family at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer will include a book swap.

Lottie Gets Lost in Bookland is the latest of the Tiny Times Tales, which have been entertaining pre-schoolers for many years.

And at the end of each show, young theatre-goers can choose a pre-loved book and, if they wish, donate one in return for another child to take.

Lottie is a little girl who loves books and getting lost in the adventures in them – so imagine her surprise when she wakes up one morning to find herself lost in Bookland, where every person she meets wants to share a new story with her.

But Lottie needs to get back in time for school – today is ‘new book day’, and she definitely doesn’t want to miss that!

Each week will feature a different episode, and there’ll be a catch-up for audience members who couldn’t make the previous week.

Written and directed by Cheryl Govan, Lottie Gets Lost in Bookland is based on the classic stories of Hans Christian Andersen.

The cast includes Lexie Kelly, who played the Moonchild in last Christmas’s The Night the Moonchild Smiled, and Ruby Hilton, Badger in Easter’s Hare and Tortoise, as the Little Mermaid, and guest actors each week from a company of young and community actors including Chris Dean, Tom Donoghue, Lottie Grey, James Page and Andrew McPherson.

Cheryl Govan says: “Research from the National Literacy Trust shows that reading for 10 minutes a day will make a child happy and help them to learn – we hope that children coming to see Lottie Gets Lost in Bookland will be able to leave with a book that does just that!”

The show can be seen at 10.30am on Saturdays July 27 and August 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Tickets cost £3.50. Children under 18 months go free, but do need a ticket.

To book, please call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com