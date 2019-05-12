Jazz musician Jon Taylor vows to play favourites at club date

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back saxophonist/flautist/vocalist Jon Taylor on Wednesday May 22.

Graduating from Leeds College of Music around the same time as Alan Barnes and Snake Davis, Jon earned his musical spurs on the QE2 backing cabaret acts.

Nowadays he gigs as a soloist and band leader and also enjoys busking. "If there's a tune I've got to learn, I'll busk it several times before I do it on stage. I've never counted, but I know well over a thousand tunes."

Jon aims to spread a little musical joy. "I like to play tunes that people know."

That shouldn’t be difficult with his extensive repertoire of standards from the great American songbook, jazz classics, latin numbers and blues, as well as tunes not usually associated with jazz.

Tonight accompanied by the Mark Gordon Trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45. Admission £5 on door.