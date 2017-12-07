It could be you with free cuppa

Everyone is a winner at the seabird centre at RSPB Bempton Cliffs next week.

The prize might not be a multi-million pound jackpot, but everybody who turns up and shows staff a National Lottery ticket will receive a free cup of tea or coffee.

The centre attracts 100,000 visitors a year and this is its way of highlighting the role Lottery funding has played in its redevelopment.

Visitor operations manager, Scott Smith, said: “The Heritage Lottery Fund provided the bulk of the £1.3 million investment in the new development.

“Without their support, it simply wouldn’t have been possible to create the amazing visitor experience we now offer those who come here from home and abroad.

“There are many more winners in the lottery than those lucky few who pick up the prizes.

“By helping the important research and conservation work we undertake here continue, wildlife and seabird in particular, win too.”

The free drink offer runs between Monday and Friday, and as well as enjoying a cuppa, visitors have the chance to see barn and even short-eared owls, farmland birds such as linnets and skylarks or visiting migrants such as a recent Siberian chiffchaff.