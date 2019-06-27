Hit show Hormonal Housewives heads to Scarborough Spa - tickets on sale from tomorrow

The Hormonal Housewives - featuring a new cast - tour is heading to Scarborough Spa.

The cast - yet to be announced - will blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits: weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, men, zumba, therapy, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, bikini waxes, celebrity gossip, eating, not eating, chocolate, wine, more chocolate, social media, more wine, and all the other joys of being a 21st century woman.

No subject is taboo for these girls and no thought is too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

Hormonal Housewives is at Scarborough Spa on Sunday November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for Hormonal Housewives will go on sale on Friday June 28 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk