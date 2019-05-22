Hit play Electrolyte - tackling tough issues including mental health - tours to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Award-winning theatre company Wildcard bring its gig theatre hit, Electrolyte, to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre as part of the company’s first tour.

Directed by Olivier Award-winning director Donnacadh O’Briain, Electrolyte tells the story of Jessie from Leeds.

The show is written in entirely spoken word poetry and is underscored throughout by six actor-musicians.

Jessie is dealing with the recent suicide of her father. She meets singer-songwriter Allie Touch, who is pursuing her music career in London.

Allie's outlook inspires Jessie, who feels intensely oppressed by her life in Leeds. Impulsively, she follows Allie to London in pursuit of her mother, who left when she was young.

However, when she arrives in London things aren't quite as shiny as they seemed and the answers she seeks are buried deeper than she could ever have imagined.

The show is written by James Meteyard with music composed by Maimuna Memon. The cast comprises Megan Ashley, Chris Georgiou, James Meteyard, Ben Simon, Robyn Sinclair and Olivia Sweeney.

James Meteyard says: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Scarborough. When we founded the company in 2015 we had big dreams of taking our work to the regions and we’re beside ourselves that these dreams are becoming a reality. Mental health is rightfully becoming something which is acceptable to talk about, and we’re delighted to be part of the conversation.

" This show deals with tough subjects but has an uplifting message; we want to help people around the UK and Ireland to know that it’s okay not to be okay and promote the importance of community in combating poor mental health."

Electrolyte can be seen in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Thursday June 6 and Friday June 7.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website:www.sjt.uk.com