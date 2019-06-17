Here's how to win tickets to murder mystery Chippy at East Riding Theatre

Would you like to win two tickets to see a funny and contemporary murder mystery where a deep-fried thriller twists and turns into a fast-food reality?

All you have to do is take a photograph of a road sign, a house name, building, or even set up your own scene with your friends /family/pets etc, to give you a play on words (a pun) that has an association to fish and chips, then add the pun alongside the photo and send to James@eastridingtheatre.co.uk

To get you started check out the photograph of Chippy’s cast Hester Ullyart and Tom Trevella.

Competition closes Monday June 24 at noon.

Chippy runs at East Riding Theatre, Beverley, from Wednesday June 19 to Saturday June 29.

Tickets: 01482 874050.