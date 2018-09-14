Here are the East Yorkshire pubs named in the Good Beer Guide 2019

More than 30 pubs in East Yorkshire have been given a mention in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2019.

The guide lists the top pubs in the UK, as well as new and existing breweries in each area.

More than 30 East Yorkshire pubs have been included in this year's Good Beer Guide

Plenty of pubs across East Yorkshire were included in the guide, which is broken down by region and town to make it easier for beer lovers to seek out the best pubs in their area, or places they want to visit.

The guide, which is now in its 46th year, is compiled by independent volunteers and each pub is visited at least once so it can be judged.

The beer at each location is assessed according to a national scoring system, with other factors including the pub's history also taken into account.

Here are a selection of the pubs in East Yorkshire which have made it into the guide:

Monks Walk - 19 Highgate, HU17 0DN

Tiger Inn - 97 Lairgate, HU17 8JG

Mariners Arms - 47 Eastgate South, YO25 6LR

Boot & Shoe - Main Street, YO42 4PB

Chilli Devil's - Manor Street, HU1 1YP

Stackhouse Bar - 8A Newbegin, HU18 1AG

Lord Nelson - 163 Endike Lane, HU6 7UA

Blue Bell - Crabtree Lane, HU11 5AJ

Whalebone - 165 Wincolmlee, HU2 0PA

Amy's Bar & Kitchen - 8 Westgate, HU12 0NB

Old Boat Shed - 2 Seaside Road, HU19 2DL

Barrel Inn - 35 East End, HU17 8RX

What is CAMRA?

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) works to promote real ale and pubs, and boasts more than 187,000 members across the world.

Through their campaigning, real ale is now produced by more than 1,500 breweries and there are more than 11,000 specialist products.

To view the full list of Yorkshire pubs, you can buy a copy of the guide on the CAMRA website.