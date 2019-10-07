Hear'say star leads cast of Hormonal Housewives on way to Scarborough Spa

Former Hear'say singer Suzanne Shaw will lead the cast of Hormonal Housewives when it comes to Scarborough Spa later this year.

The sketch show calls into the Spa Theatre on Sunday November 17 at 7.30pm.

Suzanne's career has taken her from the chart-topping band Hear'say to the West End as Roxie in Chicago to winning the third series of the ITV skating show Dancing On Ice to TV’s Emmerdale.

Suzanne’s many West End credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the Rocky Horror Show and the Vagina Monologues.

The cast is made up by Josephine Partridge, Top Girls, and co-writer Julie Coombe who will blast their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits: weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, moody teenagers, men, zumba, therapy, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, bikini waxes, celebrity gossip, eating, not eating, chocolate, wine, more chocolate, social media, more wine, and all the other joys of being a 21st century woman.

When asked about the script of Hormonal Housewives, Suzanne said: “It’s incredibly funny and I absolutely love the slapstick elements. This really is my kind of comedy! I also like the fact that it touches on real life scenarios and the audiences will no doubt wince at the parts they relate to and have a good laugh while they’re at it!”

Tickets for Hormonal Housewives are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk