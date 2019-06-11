Hard Wired exhibition held at North Bridlington Library.

A new free touring exhibition entitled ‘Hard Wired’ is now showing at North Bridlington Library and will tun until Saturday, July 13.

In this new exhibition for Art Unpacked, Chrysalis Arts and Outside In collaborate to bring together artists responding to the theme of technology.

The artists consider its use as a component of artworks, how it influences our perceptions of the world and how it can help articulate our experiences of sometimes life-changing events.

The artists featured are: Jack Rothwell, Anthony Stevens, Phil Baird, Lynn Cox, Lucy Barker, Jenny McCarthy, Ian Sherman, Gareth Bunting, Emma Louvelle, and Drew Fox.

Visit www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/northbrid for further information.