It's one of the biggest car boot sales on the Yorkshire coast and it is counting down the days to the start of its 2019 season.

The first sale of the year at Strawberry Fields in Bridlington - off Kingsgate - starts at 6am next Thursday, March 21.

Sales are held every Thursday until October and on Bank Holiday Mondays. There are also sales on Tuesdays from June to September

The site has parking for 2,000 cars, coaches are welcome and there are hundreds of stalls, rides and food outlets.