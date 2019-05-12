Glastonbury headliner Nick Lowe heading to Yorkshire arts centre - days before big music festival

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue will be headlining the acoustic stage at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

But if you have missed out on Glastonbury tickets do not worry as Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue is coming to Pocklington Arts Centre three days before the festival.

As a silver-haired, tender-hearted but sharp-tongued singer-songwriter, Nick Lowe has no equal.

Starting with 1995’s The Impossible Bird through to 2011’s The Old Magic, Lowe has turned out a fantastic string of albums, each one devised in his West London home, and recorded with a core of musicians who possess the same veteran savvy.

Lowe brings wit and understated excellence to every performance, leading Ben Ratliff of the New York Times to describe his live show as “elegant and nearly devastating”.

Now he is bringing his Quality Rock and Roll Revue, starring Los Straitjackets complete with their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, to Pocklington Arts Centre on Tuesday June 25 at 8pm.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “Nick Lowe needs no real introduction. He is a highly regarded, well renowned figure amongst the British power-pop, and new wave circles, and has recorded a string of critically acclaimed albums.

“So it is with great excitement that we welcome him, just days before he heads to the Glastonbury Acoustic stage, for what we know will be a really unique, awe inspiring live show like nothing else you have ever experienced before.”

Lowe’s new four-song EP “Tokyo Bay” features Los Straitjackets as his backing band.

Los Straitjackets are the leading practitioners of the lost art of the guitar instrumental.

Using the music of the Ventures, The Shadows, and with Link Wray and Dick Dale as a jumping off point, the band has taken their unique, high-energy brand of original rock & roll around the world.

Clad in their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, the “Jackets” have delivered their trademark guitar licks to 16 albums, thousands of concerts and dozens of films and TV shows.

Their most recent album What’s So Funny Bout Peace Love & Los Straitjackets consists of instrumental covers of Nick Lowe Songs.

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock and Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets comes to Pocklington Arts Centre on Tuesday June 25, 8pm. Tickets are £35 each, available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.