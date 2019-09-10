Gilbert and Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance staged at Scarborough's YMCA

The West Yorkshire Savoyards present one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular operas the Pirates of Penzance at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Sunday September 22 at 3pm.

The Yorkshire-based touring company specialises in rousing productions of the G & S operas.

The director of the Savoyards production is ex D’Oyly Carte actor Alistair Donkin. The production includes full sets, costumes and orchestra conducted by musical director, Oliver Longstaff.

The Savoyard’s production of Pirates of Penzance has had rave reviews since the start of this year’s tour.

The cast is led by local director, comic actor and leading ‘patter-man’ Graham Weston who plays the Major General.

John Colston plays the Pirate King and playing the female lead of Mabel is soprano Helen Fieldsend.

Tickets for the Pirates of Penzance at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough on Sunday September 22 at 3pm are £15 with £14 concessions.

Available from the Box Office, 01723 506750 or online at ymcascarborough.uk