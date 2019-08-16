From the Jam's latest tour heads for Scarborough - tickets on sale from next week

Scarborough Spa has been added to From The Jam’s latest tour.

The Mod legends will play the Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday January 18 as part of their extensive UK tour celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Jam’s fourth studio album Setting Sons.

The critically-acclaimed album reached number 4 in the UK and was the band’s first album to enter the US charts.

Succeeding All Mod Cons, the album became a commercial success, earning them their first top ten hit single - The Eton Rifles.

From The Jam is comprised of legendary former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond organ and piano.

For the past 12 years they have toured relentlessly playing almost 1000 headline shows in the UK.

Their ever-increasing fan base has taken them to Australia, the USA and Japan with a reputation for the kind of incendiary live performances that sealed the legacy of The Jam all those years ago.

“We can’t wait to perform the whole of Setting Sons live,” said vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings.

“The album has been noted as another one of The Jam’s best albums along with All Mod Cons. It seems that even the obscure album tracks like Little Boy Soldiers and Thick As Thieves are as popular when we play them live as the hit singles.” said Hastings.

Tickets go on sale on Friday August 23 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk