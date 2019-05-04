Four new shows - including Meat Loaf Story - confirmed for Spa - how to get tickets

The highly-acclaimed Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story is just one of a number of new shows heading to Scarborough Spa next year.

After 2,000 performances, over a million tickets sold worldwide and now in his 28th year of performing Meat Loaf’s incredible back catalogue, Steve Steinman will bring the hit show to The Spa Theatre for the very first time on Monday May 4.

Alongside an incredible live band, Steve has pulled out all the stops to bring you this all new hit show which features more than 25 of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.

Another brand new production, paying tribute to another icon of music and film is Streisand on Friday February 28.

Join Winter and her band as she combines her superb pitch and quality vocals into her delivery of some of Barbara Streisand most beautifully crafted songs such as Send In The Clowns, Don’t Rain on my Parade, Woman In Love, Evergreen, Tell Him, The Way We Were and many more.

There is also a return for The Johnny Cash Roadshow on Saturday January 11 which is part of a special 50th anniversary tour to mark the recordings of Johnny Cash’s legendary San Quentin State Prison recordings.

Finally back by popular demand and after thrilling a sell-out audience last November, Killer Queen will rock The Grand Hall once again on Saturday June 6.

Tickets for all four can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723) 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk