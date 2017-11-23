Festive twist on a family favourite

Here’s the latest recipe from TV cooks The Charles family - ‘Nearly Christmas’ toad in the hole with brown onion and red wine gravy

We don’t want to mess with a classic too much so just a couple of little twists on this favourite toad in the hole gives it a lift and just a hint of Christmas

A Christmas twist on toad in the hole.

We have wrapped the sausages in prosciutto but you can use streaky bacon or pancetta if you like. A tablespoon of mustard in the pudding batter works really

well. With it, this is pretty much our go-to gravy for anything like pie, mash, bubble and squeak etc. It is so worth the extra 20 minutes it takes to make!

INGREDIENTS

TOAD IN THE HOLE

2 large free range eggs

125g plain flour

150ml whole milk and

150ml cold water

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

6 herby sausages (skins removed)

100g prosciutto/pancetta/streaky bacon

GRAVY

Good knob of butter 75g-ish

2 large onions

1 tbsp flour

Small glass of red wine

300ml stock

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

METHOD

1. Mix the eggs, flour, milk, mustard and some seasoning with a whisk. Get rid of any lumps of flour, you want the consistency of double cream, no thinner. Leave to rest for 15 minutes.

2. Cut the skins from the sausages and wrap each in whatever you are using.

3. Put 3 tbsp of sunflower oil in a baking tray and put in a preheated oven at 220c until the oil is smoking. Put the sausages in and pour the batter in and around them. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes.

4. While that is cooking, let’s make some AMAZING gravy. In a large pan on a low heat, melt the butter and add the sliced onions. Cook until golden and soft, pop a lid on and continue to cook until brown and almost mushy.

5. Stir in the flour, cook through for a minute then add all the liquids and season. Bring to the boil then turn down to a simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. We served with mash and some balsamic glazed sprouts.