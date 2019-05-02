Exhibition celebrating 50th anniversary of Yorkshire's coastal walking trail the Cleveland Way due to open

A major one-person exhibition gets under way next week at the North York Moors National Park’s Inspired by… gallery in the run up to the 50th anniversary of the Cleveland Way National Trail.

For more than a year Debbie Loane, as the trail’s artist-in-residence, has been preparing around 100 paintings and drawings depicting the diverse landscape of the Cleveland Way which runs across the North York Moors National Park and has helped inspired scores of artists since it opened on May 24 1969.

Each piece within the 109 Miles exhibition at Danby will be based on Debbie’s interpretation of seven distinct stretches of the Cleveland Way using differing artistic styles – from charcoal drawings and watercolours through to collage compositions.

The work will include scenes such as the wild landscape of Urra Moor, the pigeon lofts at Skinningrove; the iconic shape of Roseberry Topping and the houses clinging to the cliffs at Scarborough’s South Bay.

For the project Debbie has spent days walking sections of the trail in different seasons, revisiting spots to make sketches and collecting items that are eventually incorporated into the artwork. For instance visitors will see an image of Nettledale which includes pigment from local earth and charcoal, while a painting from Roulston Scar has been created with the help of mark-making materials such as grasses and pheasant feathers.

Alongside 109 Miles, visitors will be able to see the Cleveland Way in Miniature, a collection of postcard-size works of art dedicated to the National Trail which will be available to purchase. A Nostalgia gallery will also display items and memorabilia relating to the trail which have been lent by the public.

A preview of 109 Miles will be held on Thursday May 9 (pre-booking required) and a meet the artist event will be held on the opening day on Saturday May 11 from 2pm until 4pm.

Debbie will also be leading a family drawing and a natural landscape workshop on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19 respectively. All her works will be for sale and there will also be an accompanying 20-page publication available to purchase.

The exhibition runs until Sunday June 9.