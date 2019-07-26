Your guide to Bridlington's Sailing Coble Festival

Expectations are high for the Sailing Coble Festival in Bridlington this year, as it is expected to be the biggest and best yet.
It is hoped visitors and coble enthusiasts from along the coast will again support the festival in Bridlington for this unique maritime attraction.
All the vessels will be moored near to the Harbour Heritage Museum, which will be open with free admission, and can be seen sailing in the bay from the various vantage points along the seafront and the North Pier.
READ MORE: Sailing Coble Festival: ‘Unique maritime attraction’ sails into Bridlington this weekend
Here's your programme of events (all times are approximate and may vary subject to the weather):
Saturday July 27
9am - Meet at the Harbour Heritage Museum
9.30-10am - Crews prepare and board vessels
1pm - High water (4.8m)
10am-3pm - Jim Eldon (The ‘Brid Fiddler’) sea songs and music near Harbour Heritage Museum
10.30am-3pm - Cobles and historic vessels sail from moorings into Bridlington Bay
3pm - Cobles back on moorings
3.30pm - Event closes
Variety of stands and stalls in the vessel maintenance facility at Clough Hole
Sunday July 28
9am - Meet at the Harbour Heritage Museum
9.30-10.15am - Presentation of commemorative plaques to vessel owners/skippers
10am-3.30pm - Jim Eldon (The ‘Brid Fiddler’) sea songs and music near Harbour Heritage Museum
10.15-10.45am - Crews prepare and board vessels
10.45am-4pm - Cobles and historic vessels sail from moorings into Bridlington Bay
4.30pm - Event closes and departures
Variety of stands and stalls in the vessel maintenance facility at Clough Hole