Your guide to Bridlington's Sailing Coble Festival

Expectations are high for the Sailing Coble Festival in Bridlington this year, as it is expected to be the biggest and best yet.

It is hoped visitors and coble enthusiasts from along the coast will again support the festival in Bridlington for this unique maritime attraction.

All the vessels will be moored near to the Harbour Heritage Museum, which will be open with free admission, and can be seen sailing in the bay from the various vantage points along the seafront and the North Pier.

Here's your programme of events (all times are approximate and may vary subject to the weather):

Saturday July 27

9am - Meet at the Harbour Heritage Museum

9.30-10am - Crews prepare and board vessels

1pm - High water (4.8m)

10am-3pm - Jim Eldon (The ‘Brid Fiddler’) sea songs and music near Harbour Heritage Museum

10.30am-3pm - Cobles and historic vessels sail from moorings into Bridlington Bay

3pm - Cobles back on moorings

3.30pm - Event closes

Variety of stands and stalls in the vessel maintenance facility at Clough Hole

Sunday July 28

9am - Meet at the Harbour Heritage Museum

9.30-10.15am - Presentation of commemorative plaques to vessel owners/skippers

10am-3.30pm - Jim Eldon (The ‘Brid Fiddler’) sea songs and music near Harbour Heritage Museum

10.15-10.45am - Crews prepare and board vessels

10.45am-4pm - Cobles and historic vessels sail from moorings into Bridlington Bay

4.30pm - Event closes and departures

Variety of stands and stalls in the vessel maintenance facility at Clough Hole