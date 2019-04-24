Top local chefs to cook up a storm at Bridlington Seafood Festival

An event that celebrates the “taste of the coast” will be returning to the town.

Bridlington Seafood Festival will be held on the Spa Promenade on Saturday and Sunday June 15-16, 10am-4pm.

The two-day event is led by the Holderness Coast Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) with funding from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

A variety of entertainment will showcase seafood through learning about sustainable fishing, demonstrations, entertainment and live music.

James Wood, chair of the Holderness Coast FLAG, said: “It is great to see the return of this event, which will help to raise awareness of the importance of the seafood industry to Bridlington and the whole of the Holderness coast.

"Since 2011, the FLAG has been instrumental in bringing several million pounds of European funding to assist the local fishing industry and coastal communities. It is hoped that the festival will become a permanent feature of the local events programme in future years.”

There will be an emphasis on locally caught crab and lobster to showcase Bridlington’s role as the largest lobster landing port in Europe and its label as ‘The Lobster Capital of Europe’.

Live crab and lobsters will be shown at the event and organisers will help children learn about the living seas, conservation and sustainable fishing.

Cookery demonstrations facilitated by Rob Green, UK Ambassador for Seafish, will be held by a host of local chefs showcasing local seafood produce.

On Saturday June 15, Martyn Hyde from award winning Eat Me Cafe, Scarborough will begin the demonstrations at 11am.

He will be followed by Luke Daniels, Head Chef at Palm Court Hotel, Scarborough at 12pm, Rachel Green, celebrity TV chef at 1pm, Rob Green, UK Ambassador for Seafish and consultant chef, Whitby at 2pm and Arnolds Fisheries, Bridlington at 3pm.

On Sunday another full timetable of demonstrations will take place, 11am-3pm, beginning with Debbie Raw from BBC2’s Further Back in Time for Dinner.

Chef and owner of Clarke’s Restaurant, Scarborough, Rob Clarke will be showcasing his cookery skills at 12pm followed by Martyn Hyde at 2pm and Martyn Shaw, local chef from The Coach House, Bridlington at 3pm.

A host of children’s activities and entertainment will be available as well as live music from the Filey Fishermen’s Choir and the ceilidh band, Shamrock Experience.