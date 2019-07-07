Remarkable night planned at The Priory

Bridlington’s Priory Church will be transformed into a rock venue on Saturday, July 20 when East Yorkshire based Remarkable Arts takes over the building.

“Rock the Priory” follows on from the success of the group’s sold out nights at the venue over the last two years – and this year promises to be even more spectacular.

Choir director Mark Howley, said: “From the soaring harmonies of Fix You, through to the driving energy of Don’t Stop Me Now – we’ll take you on a fun, passionate and energetic journey through some of the best rock music ever written.

“From the 60s through to the present day, we’ve something for everyone and we promise a great night that’ll have you tapping your feet and singing along.”

Tickets, £5, are available from the Priory Church shop Bridlington, The Bridlington Spa Theatre Box office and online at bridspa.com.