Rail-y great model show

This year’s Bridlington Model Railway Show will be held at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road this Saturday, May 25.

This year there will be 12 layouts on display showing models in different scales and gauges.

This year’s special attraction at the annual event will be a live steam model.

David Harrison, secretary of the Bridlington (Area) Railway Modellers and Train Enthusiasts Society, said: “The show is open from 10am until 4pm.

“Admission is £4 for adults £3.50 for concessions. Children are admitted for free when accompanied by a paying adult.”

Visit www.bridmodelrail.org.uk to find out more details about the Bridlington (Area) Railway Modellers and Train Enthusiasts Society.