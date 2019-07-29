PHOTOS: Fairground rides, custom cars and circus skills at Sewerby Gala 2019
The annual Sewerby Gala returned this weekend with fun for all the family.
Sewerby Cricket Club's gates opened at 10am on Sunday for a full day of entertainment including tribute shows from Take That, The Blues Brothers, SKA Madness and Elvis. The event will also feature fun dog show, martial arts, American custom car show, comedy show, circus skills, Irish dancing, a craft fair, Punch & Judy, majorettes display, fairground, go karts, fencing, birds of prey, climbing wall, face painting and bar.
1. Sewerby Gala
Tilley Kay, aged six. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7c