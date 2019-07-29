Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7m

PHOTOS: Fairground rides, custom cars and circus skills at Sewerby Gala 2019

The annual Sewerby Gala returned this weekend with fun for all the family.

Sewerby Cricket Club's gates opened at 10am on Sunday for a full day of entertainment including tribute shows from Take That, The Blues Brothers, SKA Madness and Elvis. The event will also feature fun dog show, martial arts, American custom car show, comedy show, circus skills, Irish dancing, a craft fair, Punch & Judy, majorettes display, fairground, go karts, fencing, birds of prey, climbing wall, face painting and bar.

Tilley Kay, aged six. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7c

1. Sewerby Gala

Tilley Kay, aged six. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7c
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bob Hewison with his classic american police car. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7h

2. Sewerby Gala

Bob Hewison with his classic american police car. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7h
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Blues Brothers entertain the crowds. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7r

3. Sewerby Gala

Blues Brothers entertain the crowds. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7r
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Look what i've won - Isla Blackmore aged nine. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7s

4. Sewerby Gala

Look what i've won - Isla Blackmore aged nine. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: NBFP PA1931-7s
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6