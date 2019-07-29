PHOTOS: Fairground rides, custom cars and circus skills at Sewerby Gala 2019

Sewerby Cricket Club's gates opened at 10am on Sunday for a full day of entertainment including tribute shows from Take That, The Blues Brothers, SKA Madness and Elvis. The event will also feature fun dog show, martial arts, American custom car show, comedy show, circus skills, Irish dancing, a craft fair, Punch & Judy, majorettes display, fairground, go karts, fencing, birds of prey, climbing wall, face painting and bar.

Sewerby Gala Tilley Kay, aged six.

Sewerby Gala Bob Hewison with his classic american police car.

Sewerby Gala Blues Brothers entertain the crowds.

Sewerby Gala Look what i've won - Isla Blackmore aged nine.

