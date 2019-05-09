Pair added to jazz festival

The penultimate artists at this years Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival have been revealed.

The hugely talented Italian duo Veronica and Max will be at the festival, held on over the weekend of July 12-14, with their old time, blues and ragtime, roots music.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi passionately play country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the 20s and 30s.

“They like to keep this precious musical heritage alive faithfully reproducing its original sound whilst playing it a modern twist.

“They play acoustic instruments such ukulele, washboard, kazoo, resophonic guitars and doublebass.”

Visit www.burtonagnes.com to see the full line-up.