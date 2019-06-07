Countryfile Live searching for talent in the East Riding area to perform at Castle Howard

Musicians and performers from the East Riding area are being invited to showcase their talents at BBC Countryfile Live this summer as part of an all new food and entertainment experience, The Graze Inn, as the event comes to Castle Howard from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 August.

The acts are invited to showcase their talents on this brand-new stage, with over 50 performance slots available over four days.

Programmers will be looking to select the widest range of talents possible.

From poetry readings to live music, from stand-up comedy to dancing and from spoon playing to contortionists, everyone is welcome to apply for a performance spot in this new area.

As well as a summertime bar, stocked with refreshing drinks and a stage packed with local musicians, comedians and entertainers, The Graze Inn will feature a line-up of artisanal food producers for visitors to enjoy.

A spokesman for the event said: “Applications are now open to local performers of all disciplines who wish to showcase their talents to a family audience made up of thousands of visitors attending the event this summer. Expressions of interest outlining details of the act and any supporting media should be emailed to countryfilelive@weareplaster.com.

“Selected applicants will be given tickets for themselves and a guest to attend Countryfile Live on the day of their performance and a £25 contribution towards travel costs.”