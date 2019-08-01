Countdown to Kylie: Venues Kylie has performed at during summer 2019 - including Glastonbury, Hampton Court Palace and Edinburgh Castle

Kylie Minogue has entertained fans across Europe over the past two months.

The international pop star is set to make her debut performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (Thursday August 1) as she comes to the end of her summer dates.

In November 2018, Kylie announced after her UK area tour that she would return this year with a string of performances during the summer.

The tour is in support of her greatest hits album, Step Back in Time, which celebrates some of her career-spanning hits.

Kylie has performed at venues across Europe which began on June 20 at Hampton Court Palace.

The 51-year-old has entertained thousands of fans in Belgium, Spain, Scotland and England at venues including Blenheim Palace, Rock Werchter, Cruilla Festival, Proms Arena and Edinburgh Castle.

During her performance at the 'legend slot' at Glastonbury Festival, she captured the hearts of the nation by talking about cancelling her 2005 gig, as part of her Showgirl tour, following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Tonight, she will perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre supported by Ana Matronic.

READ MORE: Kylie Minogue prepares for sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The tour will end on August 3 with a performance at Brighton and Hove Pride.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Kylie's show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Kylie's album, Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection, was released on June 28 featuring her new single 'New York City'.

The track list includes several of her UK number one singles including 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head', 'Spinning Around' and 'Love At First Sight'.