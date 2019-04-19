Comedian Duncan 'Chase me' Norvelle on Scarborough stage with new Love and Laughter show

Comedian Duncan Norvelle - who is famous for his catchphrase 'Chase Me' is on stage at the YMCA in Scarborough later this year.

The comedian and impressionist Duncan Norvelle is on the bill with Engelbert Humperdinck tribute Scott Dee.

The special guest is Kevin Dean.

Norvelle appeared on television from the early 1980s and is a star of pantomime.

In December 2011, he appeared on Celebrity Come Dine with Me with Sean Hughes, Gina Yashere and Paul Tonkinson.

Norvelle suffered a stroke in 2015 and was out of the business for three years.

He is in the Love and Laughter Show on Thursday May 9 at 2pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or at www.ymcascarborough.uk