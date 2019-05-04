Enchanting live adventure for children at centre this half term - plus free craft workshop

Dive into the deep and discover more about the future of our oceans with I am Turtle, an enchanting adventure for children that comes to Pocklington Arts Centre..

Children can also enjoy a free workshop where they can make puppets using recycles materials before the show!

Featuring puppetry and live music ‘I am Turtle’ will take children aged 3 years and over on a journey into the deep blue sea, through shipwrecks and seashells, to discover the ancient song of the Sea Turtle.

But their underwater world is in peril from plastics and beasts of the deep, so audiences young and old are invited to hear their story, and find out what they can do to take care of the turtle’s home.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “Children’s theatre is always really popular with audiences, so we are delighted to be welcoming The Makeshift Ensemble and their latest show I am Turtle for the half-term holidays.

“We pride ourselves on featuring children’s theatre with important educational, ethical or environmental messages in our programme of live events, and with the plight of our oceans and climate big news at present, there is no better time to discover this fantastic show.”

I am Turtle by the Makeshift Ensemble with support from the Norwich Puppet Theatre, comes to Pocklington Arts Centre on Friday May 31 at 3pm.