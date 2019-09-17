Dom Joly to bring his travel tales to Scarborough Spa

Dom Joly, best known as the star and creator of Trigger Happy TV is heading to Scarborough Spa in the New Year as part of a new tour.

His show Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps: Travel and Comedy in the Danger Zone on Wednesday February 26 will see him talk about his exploits as a serial globe-trotting and seeker of dangerous travel spots.

From North Korea though the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl, he's visited some of the most unusual places on the planet and now the writer and broadcaster is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011, giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

Joly famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to provide comedy and a sense of danger.

The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 20 from the Spa box office: 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk