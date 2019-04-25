Derren Brown brings his first show in five years - Showman - to two theatres in Yorkshire - dates and how to get tickets

Derren Brown, the popular multi-award winning master of mind control and illusion, will be touring the UK with Showman, his first new live show for five years.

The content of Showman currently remains a closely-guarded secret.

Derren said: “All I can reveal is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that’s what I find most interesting.

“There are some places I’d like to take the audience where we haven’t been before, and I always aim to have it deliver more than you'd expect. I’m excited to be at the starting point of that process.

“Getting it on the road will be my favourite part of the year.”

Derren’s live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards – for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012) and he has received more Olivier nominations and wins than any other one-man show in theatre history.

He has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to more than 1.6million people. Previous shows, Infamous, (2013, 2014), Miracle (2015, 2016) and Underground (2017, 2018) have also enjoyed critically acclaimed seasons in London’s West End.

In 2017 he made an award-winning US stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret and discussions for a Broadway run are on going.

Tour dates for 2020

Leeds Grand Theatre, May 26 to 30

Tickets: 0113 245 6014 or on line at https://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Hull New Theatre from June 2 to 6

Tickets:01482 300 306 or www.hulltheatres.co.uk