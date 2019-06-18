Dates and casting for Buddy the Musical 30th anniverary tour

The smash hit rock and roll musical Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story has announced its new cast for the forthcoming 30th anniversary tour.

The production will bring with it a group of actor-instrumentalists, featuring Tom Berkeley and AJ Jenks (who alternate the role of Buddy Holly) Jordan Alexander, Miguel Angel, Joshua Barton, Harry Boyd, Joe Butcher, Cartier Fraser, Josh Haberfield, Rhiannon Hopkins, Sasha Latoya, Hannah Price and Ben Pryer.

Together they will present two hours of live musical theatre featuring more than 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including such timeless classics That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

Writer and Producer Alan Janes said: “We can’t wait to get back on the road for this special 30th anniversary UK tour of Buddy, with a new cast of talented actors and musicians, who will be aiming to give audiences an unforgettable night at the theatre.”

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story tells the tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame through to his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In 18 short months the bespectacled young man from Lubbock, Texas, revolutionised the face of popular music, influencing everyone from Bob Dylan and The Beatles to Elton John and Bruce Springsteen. Audiences will be taken on a journey through Buddy’s short yet spectacular career, and with the Big Bopper’s Chantilly Lace and Ritchie Valens’ La Bamba completing a stellar musical line-up, Buddy is a not-to-be-missed evening of family entertainment.

Tour dates:

Darlington Hippodrome, September 17 to 21

Tickets: 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Bridlington Spa, October 14 to 19

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com

York Grand Opera House, March 24 to 28

Tickets: 0844 871 7615 or www.atgtickets.com

Kings Theatre. Edinburgh, May 26 to 30

Tickets: 0131 429 6000 or www.capitaltheatres.com