Curtain up on children's play Granny's Exploding Toilet at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre today - ticket info

The first stage play from an award-winning children’s author opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre today.

Granny’s Exploding Toilet has been written by Saviour Pirotta, whose books include The Orchard Book of First Greek Myths, The Unicorn Prince, the Ancient Greek Mysteries series, and The Golden Horsemen of Baghdad.

Sam is a loser, or so everyone tells him. When his bonkers gran breaks out of prison to stop her house collapsing into the sea, Sam’s drawn into a daring adventure.



He, Gran and her pet snake hunt for long-lost treasure, with the law and Granny’s deadliest enemies – her ex-boyfriend Joe the Toe and his new girlfriend Cosy Rosy, who are after Granny’s gold – in hot pursuit.



Will they find the gold? Will they save Granny’s house, including her state-of-the-art toilet? In this hilarious comedy Sam gets the chance to prove he’s not a loser, Granny finds something awesome in the toilet and Joe discovers you should never put your hand in Granny’s handbag.

Directed by Cheryl Govan, the cast of Granny’s Exploding Toilet comprises community actors Christopher Dean and Alice Rose and professional actors Sophie Coward and William J Holstead. Design is by Julia Wray, lighting and video design by Paul Stear. The composer and sound designer is Jack Radish.

Saviour Pirotta said: “I used to do storytelling in schools years ago, and often talked about my granny who used to sit telling stories on the flat roof of her house in Malta overlooking the sea. I was bullied at school, but I learned that if you tell stories – especially funny ones – people often forget to bully you.

“I always wanted to write a book about my granny, but somehow, it didn’t quite work. Then last year I was working with the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Creation Studios after-school clubs, and Cheryl Govan asked me if I’d write a play for the theatre. She said that a lot of the feedback from the children was about my granny stories – so that’s how the play came about!”

Cheryl said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for us to nurture emerging talent by offering the opportunity for young actors to work alongside professional actors and learn from them – and, of course, the professionals learn form the young people at the same time!”

Granny’s Exploding Toilet can be seen in the McCarthy auditorium at 2.30pm on Tuesday October 29; 10.30am and 2.30pm on Wednesday October 30 and Thursday October 31 and 2.30pm and 7pm on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2.

Tickets are £7 for children and £10 for adults, and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com