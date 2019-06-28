Curtain due up on Wizard of Oz at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

The countdown has begun for this year’s summer show - the Wizard of Oz - at the Scarborough YMCA.

In less than three weeks’ time the young people at the YMCA will be performing the musical thanks to the support of Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors.

The firm, which has offices in Scarborough and Bridlington, is asupporter of the YMCA’S work with young people.

Vanessa Rowbottom, director at Lloyd Dowson said: “The YMCA makes a such a positive difference to the community and is a place where young people can make new friends and enjoy the many activities that are on offer.”

The show will run each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between July 23 and August 23, daily at 7.30pm.

It will tell the story of Dorothy’s journey from the tornado-hit Kansas farm, to the mysterious land of Oz.

Vanessa attended a rehearsal and was impressed by the local talent. “It was fantastic to see the young people rehearsing and enjoying what they were doing, there is an abundance of talent, this is a must-see show.”

James Aconley, productions director at Scarborough YMCA said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that Lloyd Dowson has given to us and it was good to see them at a recent rehearsal. The young people are looking forward to putting on a great show.”

The YMCA are well -known locally for the quality of its theatre provision, which spans five decades and now sees the theatre hosting more than 50 productions a year. Young people are at the heart of every production and they can undertake a variety of different roles.

Details of how to purchase tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be found on YMCA Scarborough website at www.ymcascarborough.uk or calling the box office on: 01723) 374227