Cooking With The Charles: Buche de Noel

First of all we want to wish all our readers a very merry Christmas!

This amazing centrepiece dessert is a cross between a Swiss roll and a Yule log with an adult twist from the splash of Drambuie.

A double-sized version of the cake this recipe will produce

There are always leftovers at Christmas but this is certainly not one of the things that gets left over in our house, every crumb will go, we guarantee it.

Serves 10

INGREDIENTS

Cake

○ vegetable oil, for greasing

○ 150g golden caster sugar

○ 6 large eggs, separated

○ 250g dark chocolate (72% minimum)

○ icing sugar, for dusting

Cream filling

○ 400ml double cream, lightly whipped

○ 150g raspberries

○ splash of Drambuie

Chocolate buttercream

○ 125g unsalted butter, softened

○ 225g golden icing sugar

○ 25g cocoa powder, sifted

○ 1 tbsp milk

METHOD

1. Heat oven to 200C. Line a 23 x 33cm Swiss roll tin with baking parchment and oil lightly.Whisk the caster sugar and yolks in a bowl until pale and thick. Melt the chocolate with 4 tbsp cold water in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Stir in the sugar mix.

2. Whisk egg whites to stiff peaks. Stir a spoonful into the chocolate, fold in remaining using alarge metal spoon. Pour batter into tin and bake for 12-14 minutes until risen and just firm. Leave in tin until cold.

3. Lay a sheet of baking parchment on a board. With one bold movement, turn the cake on to the paper, then lift off the tin. Carefully peel away the lining paper.

4. Spread the whipped cream all over the cake, then scatter over the berries with a dribble of Drambuie, if you like. Starting at the long side opposite you, use the paper to roll the caketowards you. Transfer to a serving dish.

5. For the buttercream, beat the butter, sift in sugar and cocoa. Add milk and mix together. Spread over cake, use a fork to create a log effect, and chill until needed. Decorate (we used some holly) dust with icing sugar and serve.