COOKING WITH THE CHARLES: Best burgers - approved by Betty!

Our search for the perfect burger has recently intensified, this is due to Betty being five months pregnant and craving them! We have tried lots different recipes and methods in our time and take our favourite bits from each.

This is what we have ended up with and we have to say it is pretty damn good.

INGREDIENTS

○ 800g chuck steak mince

○ 8 rashers smoked streaky bacon

○ 4 slices red Leicester cheese

○ 4 brioche burger buns

○ 2 large gherkins

○ 1 red onion

○ 1 large beef tomato

○ 4tsp American mustard

○ Splash white wine vinegar

○ Ketchup

SMOKEY BURGER SAUCE

○ 4tbsp mayo, 1tbsp relish, 2tbsp ketchup, 1tsp sriracha, 1tsp chipotle Tabasco, ¼ iceberg lettuce, shredded

METHOD

1. First, make your patties divide the mince into four and with wet hands roll each into a ball and flatten to about 12cm wide. Pop in the fridge to firm up.

2. Finely slice the red onion and put in a bowl with the white wine vinegar and a pinch of salt. Slice the gherkins, halve the buns and toast.

3. Make the smokey burger sauce by mixing all the wet ingredients in a bowl then add the shredded lettuce and season.

4. Get two pans on the go, one for the burgers, one for the bacon and don’t overcrowd the pans. Pop the bacon in on a medium heat, cook until crispy and a heat high for the burgers doing two at a time. Oil and season them then cook for a few minutes before flipping them over and brushing with ½ a tsp of mustard. Cook again for a few minutes and flip over and coat the other side with mustard as well. Put the bacon on top of the burgers and a slice of cheese on top, add a splash of water to the pan and cover with a bowl for 30 seconds until the cheese melts. Repeat with the other two burgers.

5. Start building put the burger sauce on the base, then the cheesy bacon burger, add the onions, gherkins and a thick slice of tomato. Rub the top bun with ketchup and press together into a gooey, oozey delicious mess.