Cooking With The Charles: Beef Brisket Chilli

This is a great chilli recipe, perfect to share with friends for a casual get-together. The use of brisket gives the chilli a much deeper flavour than you get with just mince. Don’t be alarmed by the addition of a few odd ingredients – go with it, we promise it works!

Ingredients

Beef brisket chilli

2kg beef brisket , trimmed and sliced into 2.5cm thick chunks

500 ml hot coffee

3 large dried chillies

2 red onions

10 cloves of garlic

3 red, yellow or orange peppers , deseeded and sliced

olive oil

2 heaped tsp ground cumin

2 heaped tsps smoked paprika

1 heaped tsp dried oregano

2 fresh bay leaves

3 fresh chillies

2 cinnamon sticks

2 x 400 g tins of plum tomatoes

3 tablespoons muscovado sugar

2 x 400 g tins of mixed beans

soured cream (optional)

Method

1: Cut the meat the into 2.5cm thick pieces.

2: Rehydrate the chillis in 500ml of freshly made coffee.

3: Chop onions garlic and peppers.

4: Heat oil in a heavy based casserole dish on a low heat, add the cumin, paprika, oregano, bay and onions. Fry for 10 minutes, until the onions have softened.

5: Deseed and chop half the fresh chillies, slice the soaked chillis and add them to the onions and peppers. Now add the cinnamon sticks, chopped garlic, salt and black pepper and a little of the coffee you soaked the chillis in.

6: Stir this all up and add the remaining coffee, the tinned tomatoes and sugar. Add the brisket and season again, cover and simmer for three hours, stirring every so often.

7: After two hours cooking, break up the meat pieces by using a masher.

8: When the pieces are broken up add peppers, then drain and beans and simmer with the lid off for half an hour, stirring on occasion.

9: If you like it spicy, have a taste and add more chilli at this point.

10: Serve with a spoonful of sour cream and rice.