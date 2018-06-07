COOKING WITH THE CHARLES: A summer version of a roast dinner

Early summer chicken traybake

This is a seasonal, one dish, throw together at the last minute life-saver.

This is like an all-in-one lighter roast dinner, with Jersey royal potatoes, a whole bulb of garlic and the potatoes catch the lemony cooking juices.

As we are coming towards the end of asparagus season, we don’t need any excuse to throw them in anything and everything at the minute.

This is so easy that I kind of feel like we are cheating. But it works so well that we couldn’t not use it.

Ingredients

○ 8 chicken thighs, skin on

○ 1 whole bulb of garlic

○ 750g new potatoes, preferably Jersey royals

○ 1 lemon, halved

○ 2 bunches of asparagus, woody stalks removed

○ Olive oil

○ Handful of rosemary

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 180C.

2. Score the skin side of the chicken thighs, halve the potatoes and break the garlic bulb up and bash the cloves but leave the skin on.

3. Throw it all into a roasting tray squeeze over all the juice from the lemon halves then cut in to chunks and add.

4. Season everything well, add the oil and toss it all until nicely coated, cover with foil and roast for 30 minutes

5. Remove the foil add the asparagus and rosemary roast for another 15 minutes until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is crisp and cooked through.

6. Plonk in the middle of the table and dig in.