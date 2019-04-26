Comedian Dave Gorman brings his new tour to Spa - how to get tickets

Dave Gorman is the latest name from the world of comedy announced to visit Scarborough Spa later this year.

Dave, the man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure, is back on the road heading to the Spa’s Grand Hall on Friday November 1.

The brand new live show entitled, With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint, will see Dave, as the title suggests, bring his laptop and projector screen to give more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before.

Dave will be supported by fellow funny man Nick Doody.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office *(01723) 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk