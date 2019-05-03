Comedian Daniel Sloss extends his sell-out X tour - where you can see him and how to get tickets

Daniel Sloss: X is stunning new show from Scotland’s internationally acclaimed and award-winning comedy star who has extended his tour due to demand.

Fast becoming one of the world’s biggest comedy names, with two hour-long Netflix comedy specials to his name, Daniel’s last smash-hit tour spanned more than 150 shows across 28 countries around the globe.

He has appeared on US TV’s ‘Conan’ a record nine times, sold-out shows at 11 consecutive Edinburgh Fringes (being one of the biggest comedy ticket sellers for the last nine years), and played nine solo sold-out seasons in London’s West End as well as four seasons off-Broadway in New York.

Daniel has been featured on Comedy Central’s Roast Battles and Drunk History, ITV’s Sunday Night at the Palladium, gave a Tedx Talk and recorded a DVD (aged 20) and his stand-up clips have more than 15 million views. Still just 28, this is his brilliant 10th solo show.

Daniel Sloss tour dates:

Leeds O2 Academy, Thursday May 16

Tickets:0844 477 2000 or on line: www.livenation.co.uk

Hull City Hall, Friday May 17

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online

Durham Gala, Sunday May 19

Tickets: 0300 026 6600 or www.galadurham.co.uk

York Barbican, Friday May 31

Tickets: 0203 356 5441 or www.yorkbarbican.co.uk