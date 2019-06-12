Comedian Chris Ramsey thrilled to be opening Platform Festival!

Critically acclaimed stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey is bringing his brand new show for 2019 to this year’s Platform Festival, making it one of the very first venues in the world to have him perform it.

Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre and will see thousands of people descend onto the town’s historic railway station – a Grade II listed building - for a truly unique celebration of live music and comedy.

Speaking of his opening headline slot at Platform Festival, Chris said: “It’s an absolute honour and a privilege to be coming back to open this brilliant festival.

“I supported another comedian there a few years ago, so I’m genuinely thrilled to be coming back to headline myself.

“Last time I made the mistake of having dinner before I arrived and saw all of the food on offer from the various vans and trucks…I will not be making this mistake again. They better be ready.”

Chris is one of the most exciting comedy acts today. His high-energy delivery, hugely engaging manner and off-the-cuff style have cemented him a place as regular face on entertainment shows such as Celebrity Juice (ITV2), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC Two), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Sweat the Small Stuff (BBC3) and Virtually Famous (E4).

As well as these, Chris has appeared on Drunk History (Comedy Central), Celebrity Squares (ITV) Benchmark (C4) & Time Crashers (C4).

Chris has also starred in two series of the popular BBC Two sitcom Hebburn. Stephen Armstrong of the Sunday Times said: “Ramsey has the potential to be a mainstream hit, a cult favourite or almost anything in between”, while James Mullinger of GQ Magazine has hailed Ramsey as “frighteningly talented…tearing up every stage he lands on.”

On Wednesday July 10 Chris will be landing on the Platform Festival stage to open the four-day event which is back and bigger than ever this year with a packed line-up celebrating the very best of comedy and music in the UK and beyond today.

Arts centre director Janet Farmer said: “Chris is a big name on the stand-up comedy circuit and with such a string of acclaimed television credits to his name we’re delighted that he is one of our headliners at this year’s Platform Festival.

“He is the perfect act to open the event, which is set to be our best yet and with a month to go, tickets are selling fast so I would encourage you to book yours now or risk missing out on this incredible line-up.”

Joining Chris on the Platform Festival line-up is fellow big name comedian Al Murray (Thursday July 11 ); country superstars The Shires (Friday July 12); festival favourites Hothouse Flowers; charismatic singer-songwriter Seth Lakeman; nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan; 9-piece band The South (Saturday July 13 ), and much, much more.

Tickets for Chris Ramsey £25, Al Murray £27.50, The Shires, with support from Beth McCarthy, £30. Tickets for the Saturday are £47.50, £35.00 (Under 18) and £150.00 (Family Ticket).

For tickets call the box office on 01759 301547 or visit the following websites:

www.platformfestival.net

www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk