Comedian Andy Parsons plays Yorkshire arts centre - tickets on sale

You may recognise renowned comedian Andy Parsons from such popular TV shows as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, QI and repeats on Dave – and now you can see him in real life at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Due to popular demand, Parsons has extended his Healing the Nation tour and he is bringing it to the centre on Tuesday April 28 at 8pm.

Hailed in the national press for his “cracking ad-libbing”, with a show that has been described as “a joke-rich rallying call for a better Britain’ (The Guardian), this promises to be a fantastic night of live comedy.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to welcome Andy Parsons to the centre for the very first time.

“In the current political climate this show looks set to not only provide some hilarious commentary on the situation but a fabulous way to escape it all for a night of outstanding live comedy.

“Parsons is the perfect addition to our autumn/winter 2019/20 programme of live events, and follows in the footsteps of a long-line of renowned comedians who have performed live here including John Bishop, Rob Beckett, Chris Ramsey and Henning Wehn.”

Tickets £15. For further information and to book tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.