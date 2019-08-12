Circus of Horrors back at Scarborough Spa

Mixing horror, comedy, daredevil stunts and a whole lot of hard rock, the infamous Circus of Horrors will return to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Sunday February 2 as part of its 25th anniversary tour.

The new show will be a celebration of the 25 years and will include an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock n roll sound scape, a show that will have you sat on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter.

The cast that stormed into the finals of Britain's Got Talent is now a West End and world-wide hit will take you on a rock n' roller coaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts.

A spokesman for the Circus of Horrors said: "It is a circus like no other and a show you simply can't afford to miss it.

"Whether you are a rock fan or theatre-goer the Circus of Horrors has something for everyone."

Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk