Chippy meal is spr-out of this world!

There’s definitely something fishy about this meal being served up at one local chippy.

Kirkgate Fisheries in Old Town is offering a deep fried Christmas dinner in a box, featuring a battered slice of turkey, a battered pig in a blanket, three battered sprouts, a battered stuffing ball, chips and a pot of gravy.

Manager Rich Keegan said: “It’s a bit of a Marmite reaction, people either love it or hate it, but we just wanted to try something different.

“The sprouts are pretty good. I was quite surprised how nice they are in batter.”