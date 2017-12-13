Search

Chippy meal is spr-out of this world!

Fryer Martyn Jukes and manager Rich Keegan
There’s definitely something fishy about this meal being served up at one local chippy.

Kirkgate Fisheries in Old Town is offering a deep fried Christmas dinner in a box, featuring a battered slice of turkey, a battered pig in a blanket, three battered sprouts, a battered stuffing ball, chips and a pot of gravy.

Manager Rich Keegan said: “It’s a bit of a Marmite reaction, people either love it or hate it, but we just wanted to try something different.

“The sprouts are pretty good. I was quite surprised how nice they are in batter.”